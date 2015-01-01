Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Examined cross-sectional associations of driving while impaired (DWI) and risky driving with mental and psychosomatic health among U.S. emerging adults.



METHODS: Data were from years 1-4 after high school (waves 4-7) of the NEXT Generation Health Study, a nationally representative study starting with 10th grade (2009-2010). Outcome variables were DWI (dichotomous variable: ≥ 1 day vs. 0 days in the last 30 days) and risky driving Checkpoints Self-Reported Risky Driving Scale (C-RDS). Independent variables included depressive symptoms and psychosomatic symptoms. Multivariate logistic and linear regressions were conducted with complex survey features considered.



RESULTS: Higher depressive and psychosomatic symptoms were associated with modestly higher likelihood of DWI (Adjusted odds ratio [AOR] ranged from 1.02 to 1.03 and from 1.04 to 1.05, respectively) and higher C-RDS scores (b ranged from 0.06 to 0.12 and from 0.08 to 0.23, respectively) in years 1-4 after high school.



CONCLUSIONS: Depressive and psychosomatic symptoms were associated with greater DWI and risky driving in all 4 years after high school. Negative mental and psychosomatic health should be targeted components of DWI and risky driving prevention to lower fatal motor vehicle crashes among emerging adults.

