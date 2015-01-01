Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Hit-and-run behavior in crashes is a severe offense worldwide because the identification and emergency rescue of any injured road user is delayed. A motorist's run from the crash scene is especially serious for a cyclist who would be more prone to be physically injured in a bicycle-vehicle (BV) crash. The objective of this paper is to explore potential risk factors that contribute to the hit-and-run (HR) behavior of a driver after a two-unit BV collision.



METHODS: The data used in this study are extracted from traffic crash records in the city of Durham, North Carolina in 2007-2014. This study uses the skewed logistic (Scobit) model to account for the skewness of the dependent variable (i.e., HR) in the dataset.



RESULTS: The Likelihood ratio test, AIC and BIC results show that the Scobit model is preferred to the standard binary logistic model for modeling a driver's decision to run from a two-unit BV crash scene. Estimation results indicate that, the driver's tendency to run from a crash scene without reporting it in Durham increases if the bicyclist is a teenager or an adult, a drunk-driving or a speeding driver is involved, when the crash happens at night (19:00-6:59), on a local street, or when the automobile overtakes the bicycle. HR behavior will decrease if the cyclist is drunk, an SUV is involved, or the bicyclist fails to yield.



CONCLUSIONS: The findings of this study are important and useful when developing countermeasures to prevent BV-HR crashes and to improve cycling safety.

Language: en