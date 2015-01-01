|
Jiang C, Tay R, Lu L. Traffic Injury Prev. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
OBJECTIVE: Hit-and-run behavior in crashes is a severe offense worldwide because the identification and emergency rescue of any injured road user is delayed. A motorist's run from the crash scene is especially serious for a cyclist who would be more prone to be physically injured in a bicycle-vehicle (BV) crash. The objective of this paper is to explore potential risk factors that contribute to the hit-and-run (HR) behavior of a driver after a two-unit BV collision.
Language: en
road safety; bicycle-vehicle crash; Hit-and-run; logistic model; skewed logistic (Scobit) model