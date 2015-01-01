Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To examine the effect of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) on differences in driving behavior and risk perception, in experienced drivers.



METHODS: A total of 147 experienced drivers participated in the study. Drivers with ADHD (n = 91) were compared to an age-matched control group of drivers (n = 56) with no neuropsychiatric diagnoses. A simulator driving test (SDT) was used in the study and included a driving scenario with various traffic environments to examine any differences in number of collisions, number of speedings, risk index (based on 12 risky situations), speed adaptation (based on 19 road sections), mean speed, and preferred speed, between the two groups. The participants also completed a questionnaire about their driving behavior.



RESULTS: No differences in the simulator driving test were found between the ADHD group and the control group. No adverse effects of ADHD were found for any of the measures, i.e., collisions, number of speeding, risk index, speed adaptation, mean speed and preferred speed. The only significant group difference was that drivers with ADHD rated themselves lower on concentration.



CONCLUSIONS: Participants with ADHD and the control group drove remarkably similarly in the simulator driving test and rated themselves similarly regarding how they drive. The results contribute to state that ADHD drivers are less deviant than asserted by previous research.

