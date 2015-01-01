SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Rashidi A, Sohrabi F, Madahi ME, Sheibani V. J. Police Med. 2020; 10(1): 55-62.

Vernacular Title

عصبشناختی آنام در کارکنان نیروی انتظامی نوبتکار واداریسنجش و مقایسه کارکردهای شناختی پایه مبتنی بر نرمافزار ارزیابی

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Applied Research Center of Police Medicine, Valiasr Hospital)

DOI

10.30505/10.1.55

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Aims: The workforce of any military organization is one of the most important and influential resources in that system. The need for the proper use and suitable selection of people in different work shifts is vital. This study aims to measure the basic cognitive functions based on Automated Neuropsychological Assessment Metrics (ANAM) in police shift and administrative personnel.

Materials & Methods: This study’s design is causal-comparative. A sample of 110 individuals from the specialized unit staff of Kerman province in 2019 was selected through a random sampling technique. To evaluate the cognitive functions of these individuals, the ANAM Neurological Psychological Evaluation Software Collection was used. The Independent T-test was performed for data analysis using the SPSS software version 25.

Findings: The findings showed no significant difference between shift and administrative groups in the scores of code substitution, mathematical processing, matching to sample, mathematical processing time, and matching to sample time. However, a significant difference between the two groups was observed in procedural reaction time (P=0.024) and reaction time (P= 0.006).

Conclusion: The results showed that the simple and procedural reaction times are higher in shift workers. There was no significant difference in other cognitive patterns of the research subjects in the sampled police personnel. That could be due to the similar general military training, using administrative staff in police operations, and periodic shifts.


Language: fa

Vernacular Abstract

اهداف: نیروی انسانی هر سازمان از مهمترین منابع تأثیرگذار است و لزوم بهکارگیری صحیح و انتخاب شایسته افراد در نوبتهای مختلف￼￼ کاری بسیار حائز اهمیت است. هدف از انجام این پژوهش سنجش کار¬کرد¬های شناختی پایه مبتنی بر نرم¬افزار ارزیابی عصبشناختی آنام در کارکنان پلیس نوبتکار واداری است
مواد و روشها: تحقیق حاضر از نوع علی- مقایسهای است. نمونه موردنظر از بین کارکنان یگان ویژه پلیس در استان کرمان در سال 1398 به تعداد 110 نفر در نظر گرفته شد. افراد با روش نمونهگیری تصادفی انتخاب و وارد مطالعه شدند. برای سنجش کارکردهای شناختی این افراد از مجموعه نرمافزاری ارزيابي عصبشناختی آنام استفاده شد
یافتهها: در نمره جایگزینی نماد، محاسبات ذهنی، تطابق با نمونه، زمان محاسبه ذهنی و زمان تطابق با نمونه تفاوت معنیداری بین گروههای نوبتکار واداری مشاهده نشد. مقیاسهای زمان واکنش ساده (0/006=p) و زمان واکنش روالی (0/024=P) بهطور معنیداری در گروه کارکنان نوبتکار بیشتر از گروه کارکنان اداری بود.
نتیجهگیری: میزان زمان واکنش ساده و روالی در کارکنان نوبتکار در نیروی انتظامی بیشتر است. بااینوجود در سایر الگوهای شناختی تفاوت معنیداری ثبتنشده است که میتواند به دلیل مشابهت در آموزشهای نظامی عمومی، استفاده از کارکنان اداری در مأموریتهای عملیاتی ناجا و نوبتهای کاری به شکل دورهای باشد.

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print