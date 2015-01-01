Abstract

Aims: Children are among the most vulnerable people in emergencies. Education and promotion of children's abilities and skills in safety are among the most important indicators of the level of health and safety in a community. Therefore, this study aims to identify and explain the dimensions of children's safety education in emergencies and present the necessary solutions.



Materials & Methods: In this article, the comparative study by "George F. Berry" was used, consisting of four stages of description, interpretation, contiguity and comparison. In each stage, we described each of the studied factors separately. This comparative study analyzed the safety curriculum in countries that, according to UNICEF, have a comprehensive curriculum on promoting safety culture to reduce the damage caused by natural disasters (Japan, France, Russia, Turkey, Georgia, and Bangladesh), and used purposive sampling technique.



Findings: The studied countries have divided the dimensions of safety culture education into four main dimensions in the school curriculum: integration approaches, learning methods, evaluation methods, and professional development of teachers.



Conclusion: A comparison of the extracted components between Iran and the selected countries revealed that, in the Iranian curriculum, little or no attention had been paid to some components, such as post-accident first aid training (Turkey), health education skills and health promotion (Georgia), and the method to control and behave in accidents. However, training and improving children's abilities and skills in safety are among the most important child safety indicators. Paying attention to these dimensions will play a significant role in the proper performance of emergency, police, and relief missions by preventing accidents.

Language: fa