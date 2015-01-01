Abstract

Aims: Before implementing its legal duties, any organization must be able to take into account the occupational health and safety of the employees to be considered as an effective organization. This study aimed to identify the organizational factors affecting the reduction of human casualties in Iranian police forces (NAJA)



Materials & Methods: This is a qualitative study with a semi-structured interview technique. Targeted sampling was used in this study. In addition to evaluating the documents related to human casualties over five years (2013-2018) in one of the military-law enforcement organizations, interviews with 31 experts in the field related to the subject matter were conducted until the researcher’s theoretical saturation was achieved. Then, the necessary re-analysis was performed by the structural analysis method through coding, and in the end, the factors were prioritized using the Friedman test.



Findings: According to the results, organizational factors affecting the reduction of human casualties in NAJA included five dimensions, 14 components and 101 indicators, among which the variables of education, safety and health, managerial factors, organizational culture and organizational structure had the most significant impact on reducing human casualties in NAJA, respectively.



Conclusion: Training and improving the operational skills of employees, appropriate training commensurate with threats and injuries related to the organizationchr('39')s missions, utilizing new and advanced technologies in missions, escorting staff in missions by safety and health teams (medical and rescue), paying special attention to specific signs (isolation, taciturnity, depression, etc.) in employees, and reducing job stress have a special effect on improving the level of safety and reducing human casualties.



Keywords: Organizational Structure, Organizational Culture, Safety, Health, Education

