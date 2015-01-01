Abstract

Aims: Police personnel are exposed to several stressors that could lead to depression. The aim of the present study was to investigate the level and the effective factors on depression in police officers in Sanandaj City, Iran.



Instruments & Methods: This descriptive correlational study was carried out among all staff of NAJA in Sanandaj city, Iran in 2017-2018 and 180 people were selected through relative class random sampling method. Beck Depression Inventory, NEO Personality Characteristics and Researcherchr('39')s Demographic Characteristics Questionnaire were used for collecting data. Multiple regression analysis was used to analyze the data.



Findings: 31.1% of NAJA staff were suffering from depression. They were identified as 12.2% with low depression, 13.9% with medium depression and 5% with severe depression. Age, type of residence and marital status positively and significantly and monthly income negatively and significantly predicted the rate of depression of NAJA staff. Also, extroversion, conscientiousness and agreeableness negatively and significantly, and neuroticism and openness positively and significantly predicted the rate of depression of NAJA staff.



Conclusion: All personality traits (neuroticism, extraversion, openness, agreeableness and conscientiousness) and age, type of residence, marital status and income affects depression of police officers.



Keywords: Depression, Personality Traits, Police Forces

Language: fa