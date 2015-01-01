Abstract

Aims: Circadian is the changes of behavioral and metabolic activity during day and night in living organisms. The aim of this study was to investigate the relationship of professional burnout, depression, anxiety, and stress with circadian rhythm in military personnel.



Materials & Methods: This descriptive-analytic study was conducted on 100 military personnel (50 day workers and 50 shift workers) in September 2016 by stratified random sampling. The statistical population was the military personnel of ICT in a military headquarter. For data collection, Circadian Type Inventory, Depression and Anxiety Stress Scale (DASS), and Maslach Burnout Inventory (MBI) were used. Finally, for analyzing the data, SPSS 19 software, descriptive statistics, independent t-test, and ANOVA test were used.



Findings: There was a significant difference between the circadian rhythm with professional burnout (p =0.02), depression (p=0.03), anxiety (p=0.02), and stress (p=0.01) in shift workers. However, there was no significant difference between the circadian rhythm with professional burnout (p=0.08), depression (p=0.07), anxiety (p=0.07), and stress (p=0.09) in day workers.



Conclusion: The type of circadian rhythm affects professional burnout, depression, anxiety, and stress among shift workers.

Language: fa