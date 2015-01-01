|
Citation
|
Hoopsick RA, Homish DL, Vest BM, Bartone PT, Homish GG. Alcohol Clin. Exp. Res. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Negative emotions related to never having been deployed are associated with an increased risk of hazardous drinking among United States Army Reserve/National Guard (USAR/NG) soldiers. Resiliency factors are known to buffer the effects of combat on hazardous drinking among service members who have been deployed, but it is not known if these factors are protective for never-deployed service members, or which domains of hazardous drinking might be affected. Therefore, we examined the effects of a range of resiliency factors (i.e., marital satisfaction, psychological hardiness, intrinsic religiosity) on the relation between non-deployment emotions (NDE) and domains of hazardous drinking.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
resilience; military; hazardous drinking; non-deployment emotions