SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ahmed I, Fine P. BMJ Open Sport Exerc. Med. 2021; 7(1): e000828.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, British Association of Sport and Exercise Medicine, Publisher BMJ Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1136/bmjsem-2020-000828

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Mouthguard use continues to be a hotly debated issue in the domain of contact sports. Regulations from sports governing bodies on wearing mouthguards and attitudes towards their use from athletes vary significantly across 'at-risk sports'. We explore how recent advances in sports dentistry have led to the widespread availability of new customisable mouthguards and whether their use may impact athletic performance, reduce orofacial trauma or sport related concussion. We also discuss whether 'no mouthguard, no play' policies designed to mandate their use may help to promote a culture of safe participation in contact sport.


Language: en

Keywords

rugby; aerobic fitness; boxing/kick boxing; contact sports; dentistry

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print