Citation
Côté S, Beaulieu O. Front Robot AI 2019; 6: e15.
(Copyright © 2019)
PMID
Abstract
Engineering road design and construction site safety design can be lengthy processes, incompatible with situations where only a conceptual design is required, and/or when required by users unfamiliar with such complex pieces of software. In this study, an intuitive road design VR application based on hand gesture was proposed and developed as a proof of concept.
Language: en
Keywords
virtual reality; conceptual road design; construction safety; engineering; hand gestures