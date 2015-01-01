SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Côté S, Beaulieu O. Front Robot AI 2019; 6: e15.

(Copyright © 2019)

10.3389/frobt.2019.00015

unavailable

Engineering road design and construction site safety design can be lengthy processes, incompatible with situations where only a conceptual design is required, and/or when required by users unfamiliar with such complex pieces of software. In this study, an intuitive road design VR application based on hand gesture was proposed and developed as a proof of concept.

RESULTS show the resulting application is easy, natural and fun to use, and could represent a good alternative to more complex design applications.


Language: en

virtual reality; conceptual road design; construction safety; engineering; hand gestures

