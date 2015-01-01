Abstract

BACKGROUND: Given the documented importance of employment for middle-aged and older adults' mental health, studies of the association between their number of work hours and depressive symptoms are needed.



OBJECTIVES: To examine the association between the number of work hours and depressive symptoms in Korean aged 45 and over.



METHODS: We used data from the first wave to fourth wave of the Korea Longitudinal Study of Aging. Using the first wave at baseline, data included 9845 individuals. Depressive symptoms were measured using the 10-item Center for Epidemiological Studies Depression scale. We performed a longitudinal analysis to estimate the prevalence of depressive symptoms by work hours.



RESULTS: Both unemployed males and females aged 45-65 years were associated with higher depressive symptoms (β = 0.59, p < 0.001; β = 0.32, p < 0.001). Females working ≥ 69 h were associated with higher depressive symptoms compared to those working 41-68 h (β = 0.25, p = 0.013). Among those both middle-aged and older adults, both males and females unemployed were associated with higher depressive symptoms. Those middle-aged female working ≥69 h were associated with higher depressive symptoms.



CONCLUSIONS: An increase in depressive symptoms was associated with unemployed males and females working ≥69 h compared to those working 41-68 h. Although this association was found among middle-aged individuals, a decrease in depressive symptoms in both sexes was associated with working 1-40 h. Depressive symptoms should decrease by implementing employment policies and social services to encourage employers to support middle-aged and older adults in the workforce considering their sex and age differences.

