Castañeda-Babarro A, Calleja-Gonzalez J, Viribay A, Fernández-Lázaro D, León-Guereño P, Mielgo-Ayuso J. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(3): e880.
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
Stand-up paddleboarding (SUP) is an increasingly popular sport but, as in other sports, there is an injury ratio associated with practicing it. In other types of sport, some factors have been linked to the likelihood of suffering an injury, among which stretching, core training and resistance training may be considered the most significant. Therefore, the main aim of this study was to identify the training factors that could influence injuries suffered by participants in international SUP competitions. Ninety-seven questionnaires were collected from paddlers who participated in an international SUP circuit, with epidemiological data being gathered about injuries and different questions related to the training undertaken. A multi-factor ANOVA test was used to identify the factors which influence the state of injury.
prevention; injury; resistance training; stand-up paddleboarding; SUP