Abstract

As a mobility of future, the popularity of personal mobility vehicles (PMs) is rapidly increasing worldwide. However, this boom in the use of PMs has resulted in a substantial number of accidents involving not only PM users but also other road users including pedestrians, bicyclists, and motor vehicle drivers. This study aims to explore the potential risk factors for the occurrence of PM-related accidents and the resulting injury severity using the Traffic Accident Analysis System (TAAS) of South Korea between 2017 and 2019. We found that PM-pedestrian accidents tend to occur on roads with wider sidewalks and bike lanes, possibly because the pedestrian-PM conflict increases in this road condition. There is still ongoing debate on whether it is appropriate for PMs to share the sidewalk with pedestrians. Some countries, including Korea, prohibit the use of PMs on sidewalks; however, in reality, this regulation is not well-observed because using PMs on roadways involves higher crash risk with motor vehicles. This study suggests one potential solution to ensure safety of PM users: expansion of bike lane infrastructure having physically separated bike lanes and sidewalks/motorways in addition to the formation and strict enforcement of appropriate safety rules for PM users.

