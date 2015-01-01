SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Infusino E, Caloiero T, Fusto F, Calderaro G, Brutto A, Tagarelli G. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(3): e970.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/ijerph18030970

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Knowledge of bioclimatic comfort is paramount for improving people's quality of life. To this purpose, several studies related to climatic comfort/discomfort have been recently published. These studies mainly focus on the analysis of temperature and relative humidity, i.e., the main variables influencing the environmental stress in the human body. In this context, the present work aims to analyze the number of visits to the hospital emergency department made by the inhabitants of the Crati River valley (Calabria region, southern Italy) during the heat waves that accompanied the African anticyclone in the summer of 2017. The analysis of the bioclimatic comfort was performed using the humidity index.

RESULTS showed that greater the index, the higher the number of accesses to the emergency department, in particular by the most vulnerable population groups, such as children and the elderly.


Language: en

Keywords

temperature; Crati River; hospital emergency department; humidex; humidity; southern Italy

