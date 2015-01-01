|
Citation
|
Civilotti C, Di Fini G, Maran DA. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(3): e982.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Because of their work, emergency workers, such as police officers (POs), are exposed to traumatic events on a daily basis. These experiences can have consequences in terms of physical and emotional stress. Primary attachment relationships affect the development of coping strategies for dealing with stressful events (primarily hyperactivating strategies in entangled adults and hypo-activating strategies in dismissing adults). In this study, we explored how POs describe the experience of traumatic accidents, the effects they reported and their coping strategies related to their attachment style.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
trauma; coping strategies; police officers; stress reactions