Citation
Calabrò RS, Manuli A, Portaro S, Naro A, Maggio MG, De Luca R. Int. J. Impot. Res. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
|
Sexual aggression refers to sexual activity, including petting, oral sex, anal, and vaginal intercourse, performed against a person's will through the use of force, argument, alcohol, drugs, or authority [1]. Both men and women are victims of sexual aggression, even if husbands, fathers, or other male family members are most likely to commit sexual violence. The main causes of this abnormal behavior include prior child abuse, hostile masculinity, psycho-pathological personality traits, and alcohol or drug abuse [1].
