Rocha CH, Lisboa G, Padilha FYOMM, Rabelo CM, Samelli AG. Int. J. Occup. Safety Ergonomics 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Centralny Instytut Ochrony Pracy - Państwowy Instytut Badawczy, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
PURPOSE: To compare speech intelligibility in noise with and without hearing protection device (HPD).
Language: en
Ear Protective Devices; Noise, Occupational; Signal-To-Noise Ratio; Speech Discrimination Tests; Speech Intelligibility