Abstract

PURPOSE: To compare speech intelligibility in noise with and without hearing protection device (HPD).



MATERIALS AND METHODS: 51 workers were distributed into three groups: noise-induced hearing loss (NIHLG), normally hearing noise-exposed (NG), and normally hearing nonexposed to noise (CG). A free field system was used to emit monosyllables (65, 70, 75 dB) and pink noise in different signal-to-noise ratios (SNR) (0, -5, -10, -15).



RESULTS: In situations with HPD, all groups had a decrease in the percentage of correct responses with an increase in noise level. It was observed that the HPD had little effect on speech intelligibility in the NIHLG and NG. Considering the effect caused by the HPD on speech intelligibility, it was observed that the group that had the greatest loss was the CG in the SNR of -5, -10, and -15.



CONCLUSION: Although the speech intelligibility is influenced by the hearing threshold, the noise level and SNR are crucial to a good speech intelligibility, either with or without an HPD. It is highlighted that the NG had worse results when compared with the CG, which may indicate changes in the auditory pathway resulting from continuous noise exposure, even in the absence of changes in the audiometric thresholds.

