Citation
Jiang S, Gannon AN, Smith KD, Brown M, Liang J, Gan RZ. Mil. Med. 2021; 186(Suppl 1): 537-545.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Association of Military Surgeons of the United States)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Repeated blast exposures result in structural damage to the peripheral auditory system (PAS) and the central auditory system (CAS). However, it is difficult to differentiate injuries between two distinct pathways: the mechanical damage in the PAS caused by blast pressure waves transmitted through the ear and the damage in the CAS caused by blast wave impacts on the head or traumatic brain injury. This article reports a preliminary study using a 3D printed chinchilla "helmet" as a head protection device associated with the hearing protection devices (e.g., earplugs) to isolate the CAS damage from the PAS injuries under repeated blast exposures.
