|
Citation
|
Przekwas A, Garimella HT, Chen ZJ, Zehnbauer T, Gupta RK, Skotak M, Carr WS, Kamimori GH. Mil. Med. 2021; 186(Suppl 1): 529-536.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Association of Military Surgeons of the United States)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: During training and combat operations, military personnel may be exposed to repetitive low-level blast while using explosives to gain entry or by firing heavy weapon systems such as recoilless weapons and high-caliber sniper rifles. This repeated exposure, even within allowable limits, has been associated with cognitive deficits similar to that of accidental and sports concussion such as delayed verbal memory, visual-spatial memory, and executive function. This article presents a novel framework for accurate calculation of the human body blast exposure in military heavy weapon training scenarios using data from the free-field and warfighter wearable pressure sensors.
Language: en