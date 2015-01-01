Abstract

INTRODUCTION: During training and combat operations, military personnel may be exposed to repetitive low-level blast while using explosives to gain entry or by firing heavy weapon systems such as recoilless weapons and high-caliber sniper rifles. This repeated exposure, even within allowable limits, has been associated with cognitive deficits similar to that of accidental and sports concussion such as delayed verbal memory, visual-spatial memory, and executive function. This article presents a novel framework for accurate calculation of the human body blast exposure in military heavy weapon training scenarios using data from the free-field and warfighter wearable pressure sensors.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: The CoBi human body model generator tools were used to reconstruct multiple training scenes with different weapon systems. The CoBi Blast tools were used to develop the weapon signature and estimate blast overpressure exposure. The authors have used data from the free-field and wearable pressure sensors to evaluate the framework.



RESULTS: Carl-Gustav and 0.50 caliber sniper training scenarios were used to demonstrate and validate the developed framework. These simulations can calculate spatially and temporally resolved blast loads on the whole human body and on specific organs vulnerable to blast loads, such as head, face, and lungs.



CONCLUSIONS: This framework has numerous advantages including easier model setup and shorter simulation times. The framework is an important step towards developing an advanced field-applicable technology to monitor low-level blast exposure during heavy weapon military training and combat scenarios.

