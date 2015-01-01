Abstract

The driving behavior of bus drivers is related to the safety of all passengers and regulation of urban traffic. In order to analyze the relevant characteristics of speed and acceleration, accurate bus trajectories and patterns are essential for driver behavior analysis and development of effective intelligent public transportation. Exploiting real-time vehicle tracking, this paper develops a platform with vehicle-mounted terminals using differential global navigation satellite system (DGNSS) modules for driver behavior analysis. The DGNSS traces were used to derive the vehicle trajectories, which were then linked to road information to produce speed and acceleration matrices. Comprehensive field tests were undertaken on multiple bus routes in urban environments. The spatiotemporal results indicate that the platform can automatically and accurately extract the driving behavior characteristics. Furthermore, the platform's visual function can be used to effectively monitor driving risks, such as speeding and fierce acceleration, in multiple bus routes. The details of the platform's features are provided for intelligent transport system (ITS) design and applications.

