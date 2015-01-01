Abstract

Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) has gained great popularity with an aim to measure vital signs and gain patient related information in clinics. RPM can be achieved with noninvasive digital technology without hindering a patient's daily activities and can enhance the efficiency of healthcare delivery in acute clinical settings. In this study, an RPM system was built using radio frequency identification (RFID) technology for early detection of suicidal behaviour in a hospital-based mental health facility. A range of machine learning models such as Linear Regression, Decision Tree, Random Forest, and XGBoost were investigated to help determine the optimum fixed positions of RFID reader-antennas in a simulated hospital ward. Empirical experiments showed that Decision Tree had the best performance compared to Random Forest and XGBoost models. An Ensemble Learning model was also developed, took advantage of these machine learning models based on their individual performance. The research set a path to analyse dynamic moving RFID tags and builds an RPM system to help retrieve patient vital signs such as heart rate, pulse rate, respiration rate and subtle motions to make this research state-of-the-art in terms of managing acute suicidal and self-harm behaviour in a mental health ward.

