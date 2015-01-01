|
Citation
|
Toffaha A, Al-Yahri O, Hijawi Z, Al-Mudares S, Al-Tarakji M, Shahid F, Ali SM. Case Rep. Surg. 2021; 2021: e6667873.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Hindawi Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33505757
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Independently, trauma and appendicitis are two of the most common conditions in surgical practice. Rarely, both conditions may coexist, which raises the controversy whether it is merely a coincidence or trauma may lead to acute appendicitis. Presentation of Case. We report a case of acute appendicitis after blunt abdominal trauma caused by a camel hoof kick to the abdomen in a young man and discuss the potential underlying pathophysiologic mechanisms with review of the pertinent literature.
Language: en