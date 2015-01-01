|
Bohaterewicz B, Sobczak AM, Podolak I, Wójcik B, Mętel D, Chrobak AA, Fa Frowicz M, Siwek M, Dudek D, Marek T. Front. Neurosci. 2020; 14: e605697.
33505239
BACKGROUND: Some studies suggest that as much as 40% of all causes of death in a group of patients with schizophrenia can be attributed to suicides and compared with the general population, patients with schizophrenia have an 8.5-fold greater suicide risk (SR). There is a vital need for accurate and reliable methods to predict the SR among patients with schizophrenia based on biological measures. However, it is unknown whether the suicidal risk in schizophrenia can be related to alterations in spontaneous brain activity, or if the resting-state functional magnetic resonance imaging (rsfMRI) measures can be used alongside machine learning (ML) algorithms in order to identify patients with SR.
classification; schizophrenia; machine learning; feature selection; gradient boosting; mental pain; resting state fMRI; suicidal ideations