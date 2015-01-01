Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Safety assessment helps the development of continuous improvement strategies in construction safety, especially coping with dynamic changes to the on-site environment with uncertainties. This paper proposes a composite safety assessment based on on-site conditions to facilitate improved and proactive construction safety management.



METHODS: First, based on evident rectification records, we utilized set pair analysis, a grey-rough approach, and a coevolution approach to quantify overall safety performance. Second, we incorporated two safety performance indicators into a composite assessment framework, using rough set theory and fluid dynamics. Finally, the assessment results of the seven completed projects were compared.



RESULTS: The coevolution approach had novel advantages in assessing rectification performance and the fluid dynamics approach could enhance the proactive warning ability of the safety assessment. Contribution: Theoretically, the research contributes to new insights into the quantification of construction safety assessment under dynamic on-site conditions. Practically, it also contributes to the active and objective measurement of management performance and promotes the dynamic and stable safety performance evaluation for onsite construction.

