Shaffer VN, Kim D, Yoon KL. J. Behav. Ther. Exp. Psychiatry 2021; 71: e101638.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
BACKGROUND & OBJECTIVES: Social anxiety disorder (SAD) is characterized by a fear of showing anxiety symptoms, which may manifest in greater physiological sensation (PS) word usage, especially when describing their anxious experiences. However, the role of comorbid major depressive disorder (MDD) is unknown. Given blunted physiological arousal in MDD, the SAD only group (SAD) may use more PS words than the comorbid (COM) group with SAD and MDD when discussing anxious memories. Due to more severe symptomology, however, the COM group may use more PS words than the SAD group. We examined these competing hypotheses.
Language: en
Major depressive disorder; Autobiographical memories; Linguistic analysis; Physiological sensations; Social anxiety disorder