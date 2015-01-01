Abstract

BACKGROUND & OBJECTIVES: Social anxiety disorder (SAD) is characterized by a fear of showing anxiety symptoms, which may manifest in greater physiological sensation (PS) word usage, especially when describing their anxious experiences. However, the role of comorbid major depressive disorder (MDD) is unknown. Given blunted physiological arousal in MDD, the SAD only group (SAD) may use more PS words than the comorbid (COM) group with SAD and MDD when discussing anxious memories. Due to more severe symptomology, however, the COM group may use more PS words than the SAD group. We examined these competing hypotheses.



METHODS: The SAD (n = 30), COM (n = 19), and control (CTL; n = 30) groups recalled their happiest, saddest, and most anxious events. The proportion of PS words was examined.



RESULTS: The SAD group used significantly more PS words than the CTL group, whose PS words did not differ significantly from the COM group; the SAD group used marginally more PS words than the COM group. Anxious memories contained significantly more PS words than happiest and saddest memories. Happiest and saddest memories did not significantly differ in PS words. LIMITATIONS: The PS words list was created by the authors, and a LIWC dictionary was not used.



CONCLUSIONS: Blunted physiological arousal in MDD may have contributed to lower PS word usage in the COM group than the SAD group. Understanding linguistic differences between these groups may provide clinicians with insight into these individuals' preoccupations with bodily sensations that may maintain or exacerbate symptoms of anxiety.

