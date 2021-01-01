|
Citation
|
Bauer BW, Karnick A, Wells TT, Tucker RP, Capron DW. J. Consult. Clin. Psychol. 2021; 89(1): 11-20.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, American Psychological Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States. There are several important decisions that could confer later risk to a suicide attempt (e.g., how to store lethal means). Therefore, understanding how people make decisions that are relevant for suicide risk is an important area of study for suicidology. Human behavior diverges from perfectly rational economic decision making according to observable patterns based on predictable cognitive processes. Nudges attempt to diminish, leverage, or circumvent these deviations to increase the probability of a desired choice being selected or behavior being performed. One deviation from rationality is that human choice is context dependent. This deviation can be observed by introducing an objectively inferior alternative option (a decoy) into a choice array that alters an individual's preference. Using decoys could be one way to nudge people toward best practices in suicide prevention work.
Language: en