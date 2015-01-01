Abstract

The objective of this study was to determine the prevalence of amphetamine-type stimulant use and associated factors among methadone maintenance treatment (MMT) patients. In 2018, a cross-sectional study was conducted on 967 MMT patients at two methadone clinics in Ho Chi Minh City that serve Vietnamese patients. Amphetamine-type stimulant use was assessed by rapid urine test and face-to-face interview using the Alcohol, Smoking, Substance Involvement Screening Test (ASSIST) tool. The prevalence of amphetamine-type stimulant use assessed by urine test was 25.4%. According to ASSIST, the prevalence of moderate and high risk amphetamine-type stimulant use was 15.5% and 1.1%, respectively. Amphetamine-type stimulant use and hazardous use were more prevalent in younger patients, having a part-time job, drug injection, having a lower score of self-health assessment, treated with a higher dose of methadone and missing methadone dose in the past 3 months. By contrast, patients who were HIV positive were less likely to use amphetamine-type stimulants. Cannabis and heroin use were significantly associated with amphetamine-type stimulant use (OR = 1.46; 95% CI: 1.38-8.67; and OR = 1.50; CI: 1.04-2.18, respectively) and hazardous use (OR = 4.07; CI: 1.67-9.92; and OR = 2.38; CI: 1.56-3.63, respectively). Screening and interventions are needed to cope with this issue on time, particularly in young patients, having drug injection and concurrent drugs user groups.

