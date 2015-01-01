|
Ho GWK, Karatzias T, Vallières F, Bondjers K, Shevlin M, Cloitre M, Ben-Ezra M, Bisson JI, Roberts NP, Astill Wright L, Hyland P. J. Psychosom. Res. 2021; 142: e110358.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
unavailable
The ICD-11 reconceptualized Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) as a narrowly defined fear-based disorder, and introduced Complex PTSD (CPTSD) as a new diagnosis comprised of PTSD symptoms and symptoms of 'Disturbances in Self-Organization' (DSO) that are more reflective of general dysphoria. Previous research suggests that PTSD symptoms mediate the association between childhood trauma and physical health problems, including cardiovascular disease. No study has yet assessed how posttraumatic stress symptoms, as outlined in the ICD-11, influence the association between childhood trauma and somatic problems in adulthood.
PTSD; Complex PTSD; Cardiovascular disease; Childhood trauma; Somatic problems