Abstract

OBJECTIVE: India accounts for 36.6% of suicide-related deaths among women worldwide. One social determinant of suicide in India is gender-based violence (GBV), and it disproportionately affects women from poorer socioeconomic classes. Although Indian women from slums are at high risk of GBV, the direct and indirect relationships between types of GBV and suicidal ideation (SI) for Indian women remain unexplored. This study examined: (a) the direct associations between types of GBV and SI and (b) indirect associations between GBV and risk for SI through depression, anxiety, and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms.



METHOD: Trauma-exposed Indian women were recruited (N = 112); 98 completed a trauma screen, PHQ-9, GAD-7, and PCL-5 in Hindi. Traumatic events were categorized as GBV overlapping with Criterion A trauma (CA-GBV), emotional/economic GBV without Criterion A (E-GBV), and Criterion A without GBV (CA). The relation between trauma types and SI was examined through the indirect role of depression, anxiety, and PTSD symptoms.



RESULTS: Logistic regression analyses revealed that CA-GBV was associated with higher odds of SI than other trauma types. This relationship was explained through the indirect role of depression symptom severity after accounting for other trauma types, anxiety, and PTSD symptoms.



CONCLUSION: Results align with research showing that CA-GBV is particularly pernicious and affects SI. While anxiety and PTSD symptoms are related to CA-GBV, results suggest the relative importance of depression severity in the relation between CA-GBV and SI. Screening for SI among GBV survivors and treating depression symptoms may reduce the risk of suicide. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2021 APA, all rights reserved).

