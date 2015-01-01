Abstract

Driver analysis, particularly revealing where drivers gaze, is a key factor in understanding drivers' perception. Several studies have examined drivers' gaze behavior and the two main hypotheses that have been developed are Tangent Point (TP) and Future Path Point (FP). TP is a point on the inner side of the lane, where the driver's gaze direction becomes tangential with the lane edge. FP is an arbitrary single point on the ideal future path for an individual driver on the road. The location of this single point is dependent on the individual driver. While these gaze points have been verified and discussed by various psychological experiments, it is unclear why drivers gaze at these points. Therefore, in this study, we used optical flow theory to understand drivers' gaze strategy. Optical flow theory is a method to quantify the extent to which drivers can perceive the future path of the vehicle. The results of numerical simulations demonstrated that optical flow theory can potentially estimate drivers' gaze behavior. We also conducted an experiment in which the observed driver gaze behavior was compared to calculated gaze strategy based on optical flow theory. The experimental results demonstrate that drivers' gaze can be estimated with an accuracy of 70.8% and 65.1% on circular and straight paths, respectively. Thus, these results suggest that optical flow theory can be a determining factor in drivers' gaze strategy.

Language: en