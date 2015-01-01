Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Divers with a history of decompression sickness may be at high risk for sleep problems. However, limited studies have investigated the relationship between diving exposure and sleep problems of occupational divers. This study investigated the association between diving exposure and sleep quality and quantity among male occupational divers in southern Taiwan.



METHODS: This descriptive, cross-sectional study included 52 occupational divers and 121 non-divers recruited from southern Taiwan in 2018. Survey data were collected using the Taiwanese version of the Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale, Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index, Epworth Sleepiness Scale, and a self-report questionnaire that included demographic variables, diving exposure/protocols, and factors associated with sleep quality.



RESULTS: Among all participants examined, occupational divers were significantly more likely to have both poor sleep quality (adjusted odds ratio [OR] = 3.00; 95% confidence interval [CI] = 1.48-6.06; P = 0.002) and excessive daytime sleepiness (adjusted OR = 4.49; 95% CI = 2.12-9.52; P < 0.001). The diving exposure time, depth, ascent rate, and decompression table use showed no significant associations between poor and good sleepers in the divers group. However, a history of decompression sickness was associated with poor sleep quality among divers (adjusted OR = 2.20; 95% CI = 1.07-4.54; P = 0.032).



CONCLUSIONS: Our results showed that occupational divers had poor sleep quality and more excessive sleepiness than non-divers. Decompression sickness likely contributes to poor sleep quality. Prevention and early detection of decompression sickness-related sleep problems should be an occupational health priority.

Language: en