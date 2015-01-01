Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To compare post-concussion symptoms in patients who sustained a sports-related mild traumatic brain injury (TBI) to those with non-sports-related mild TBI at 7 and 90 days post-injury.



METHODS: This prospective multicentre cohort study took place in seven Canadian Emergency Departments (ED). Non-hospitalized patients aged ≥ 14 years with a documented mild TBI that occurred ≤ 24 h of ED visit and a Glasgow Coma Scale score ≥ 13 were included. Main outcome measure was the presence of ≥ 3 symptoms on the Rivermead Post-concussion Questionnaire at 90 days post-injury. Secondary outcomes were the prevalence of (1) individual Rivermead Post-concussion Questionnaire symptom, (2) total Rivermead Post-concussion Questionnaire score ≥ 21 and (3) return to normal daily activities. Adjusted risk ratios (RR) were calculated.



RESULTS: 1727 patients were included, 363 (21.0%) sustained a sports-related mild TBI. Similar proportions of patients with ≥ 3 symptoms, a Rivermead Post-concussion Questionnaire score ≥ 21 and those who returned to their normal daily activities were observed at 7 and 90 days post-injury. Sports-related mild TBI patients were at higher risk of poor concentration [RR: 1.3 (95% CI 1.05-1.54)] and non-return to sports activities [RR: 2.2 (95% CI 1.69-2.94)] at 7 days post-injury. At 90 days, sports-relate -mild TBI patients reported less fatigue [RR: 0.7 (95% CI 0.51-0.98)] and feeling of dizziness [RR: 0.6 (95% CI 0.35-0.99)].



CONCLUSION: Patients who sustained sports-related mild TBI could be at lower risk of experiencing symptoms such as fatigue and dizziness 90 days post-injury. Clinicians should be mindful that non-sports-related mild TBI patients may experience more post-concussion symptoms and that the level of physical activity may influence the patient's rehabilitation.

