Citation
Beauchamp F, Boucher V, Neveu X, Ouellet V, Archambault P, Berthelot S, Chauny JM, De Guise E, Emond M, Frenette J, Lang E, Lee J, Mercier, Moore L, Ouellet MC, Perry J, Le Sage N. CJEM 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: To compare post-concussion symptoms in patients who sustained a sports-related mild traumatic brain injury (TBI) to those with non-sports-related mild TBI at 7 and 90 days post-injury.
METHODS: This prospective multicentre cohort study took place in seven Canadian Emergency Departments (ED). Non-hospitalized patients aged ≥ 14 years with a documented mild TBI that occurred ≤ 24 h of ED visit and a Glasgow Coma Scale score ≥ 13 were included. Main outcome measure was the presence of ≥ 3 symptoms on the Rivermead Post-concussion Questionnaire at 90 days post-injury. Secondary outcomes were the prevalence of (1) individual Rivermead Post-concussion Questionnaire symptom, (2) total Rivermead Post-concussion Questionnaire score ≥ 21 and (3) return to normal daily activities. Adjusted risk ratios (RR) were calculated.
RESULTS: 1727 patients were included, 363 (21.0%) sustained a sports-related mild TBI. Similar proportions of patients with ≥ 3 symptoms, a Rivermead Post-concussion Questionnaire score ≥ 21 and those who returned to their normal daily activities were observed at 7 and 90 days post-injury. Sports-related mild TBI patients were at higher risk of poor concentration [RR: 1.3 (95% CI 1.05-1.54)] and non-return to sports activities [RR: 2.2 (95% CI 1.69-2.94)] at 7 days post-injury. At 90 days, sports-relate -mild TBI patients reported less fatigue [RR: 0.7 (95% CI 0.51-0.98)] and feeling of dizziness [RR: 0.6 (95% CI 0.35-0.99)].
CONCLUSION: Patients who sustained sports-related mild TBI could be at lower risk of experiencing symptoms such as fatigue and dizziness 90 days post-injury. Clinicians should be mindful that non-sports-related mild TBI patients may experience more post-concussion symptoms and that the level of physical activity may influence the patient's rehabilitation.
Language: en