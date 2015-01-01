Abstract

The emergency management of chemical accidents plays an important role in preventing the expansion of chemical accidents. In recent years, the evaluation and research of emergency management of chemical accidents has attracted the attention of many scholars. However, as an important part of emergency management, the professional rescue team of chemicals has few evaluation models for their capabilities. In this study, an emergency rescue capability assessment model based on the PCA-BP neural network is proposed. Firstly, the construction status of 11 emergency rescue teams for chemical accidents in Shanghai is analyzed, and an index system for evaluating the capabilities of emergency rescue teams for chemicals is established. Secondly, the principal component analysis (PCA) is used to perform dimension reduction and indicators' weight acquisition on the original index system to achieve an effective evaluation of the capabilities of 11 rescue teams. Finally, the indicators after dimensionality reduction are used as the input neurons of the backpropagation (BP) neural network, the characteristic data of eight rescue teams are used as the training set, and the comprehensive scores of three rescue teams are used for verifying the generalization ability of the evaluation model. The result shows that the proposed evaluation model based on the PCA-BP neural network can effectively evaluate the rescue capability of the emergency rescue teams for chemical accidents and provide a new idea for emergency rescue capability assessment.

