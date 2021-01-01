|
Roberts HJ, Hoppes CW, Del Toro YM, Lambert KH, Springer BA. Gait Posture 2021; 85: 31-37.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
BACKGROUND: Computerized dynamic posturography is commonly used to assess balance in service members, but normative values for the military population have not been established. RESEARCH QUESTION: What are the normative values for the Motor Control Test (MCT), Sensory Organization Test (SOT) and the enhanced SOT (eSOT) within the military population and at which point do they differ? METHODS: Cross-sectional study. 237 active duty service members (78 % male) completed the MCT, SOT and the eSOT with the sway manipulated at a gain of 1.2, 1.4, 1.6, 1.8, or 2.0. A Mann-Whitney U test was used to compare the means of men and women for the SOT and MCT composite scores. A Kruskal-Wallis H test was used to compare the means of age groups for the SOT composite score. An independent t-test was used to compare the SOT composite scores from our military population to the manufacturer's normative (civilian) data. The means and standard deviations for the eSOT scores were reported for each gain. Paired-samples t-tests were performed to compare the SOT composite score with the eSOT composite score for each level of gain.
Language: en
Military; Balance; Normative data; Posturography; Sensory Organization Test