Mushquash AR, Grassia E. J. Am. Coll. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
College students have faced widespread changes and challenges as a result of the novel coronavirus disease of 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. How students cope with these disruptions is important in determining the ongoing impacts of the pandemic on mental health and well-being. We evaluated the associations between COVID-19 stress, coping responses, and symptoms of depression. Participants: A sample of 131 students (106 female; 25 male) was recruited throughout May 2020.
Coping; stress; depression; COVID-19; coronavirus