Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Mushquash AR, Grassia E. J. Am. Coll. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/07448481.2020.1865379

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

College students have faced widespread changes and challenges as a result of the novel coronavirus disease of 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. How students cope with these disruptions is important in determining the ongoing impacts of the pandemic on mental health and well-being. We evaluated the associations between COVID-19 stress, coping responses, and symptoms of depression. Participants: A sample of 131 students (106 female; 25 male) was recruited throughout May 2020.

METHODS: Participants completed online self-report measures of study constructs.

RESULTS: As predicted, students experiencing more stress related to COVID-19 endorsed more symptoms of depression. Student stress was also associated with less use of engagement coping responses. Primary engagement and secondary engagement coping responses mediated the relationship between COVID-19 stress and symptoms of depression.

CONCLUSIONS: Students lacking in adaptive, engagement coping responses may be particularly at risk for psychopathology when faced with high levels of stress related to COVID-19.


Language: en

Keywords

Coping; stress; depression; COVID-19; coronavirus

