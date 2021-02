Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Trauma-related vascular injuries are major contributors to morbidity and mortality worldwide. We conducted a retrospective, population-based, cross-sectional study to examine temporal trends and factors associated with traumatic vascular injury-related in-hospital mortality in Ontario, Canada from 1991 to 2009.



METHODS: We obtained data on Ontario hospital admissions for traumatic vascular injury, including injury mechanism and body region; and patient age, sex, socioeconomic status, and residence from the Canadian Institute for Health Information Discharge Abstract Database and Registered Persons Database from fiscal years 1991 to 2009. We performed time series analysis of vascular injury-related in-hospital mortality rates and multivariable logistic regression analysis to identify significant mortality-associated factors.



RESULTS: The overall in-hospital mortality rate for trauma-related vascular injury was 5.5%. A slight but non-significant decline in mortality occurred over time. The likelihood of vascular injury-related in-hospital mortality was significantly higher for patients involved in transport-related accidents (odds ratio [OR[=2.21, 95% confidence interval [CI], 1.76-2.76), age ≥65 years (OR = 4.34, 95% CI, 2.25-8.38), or with thoracic (OR = 2.24, 95% CI, 1.56-3.20) or abdominal (OR = 2.45, 95% CI, 1.75-3.42) injuries.



CONCLUSIONS: In-hospital mortality from traumatic vascular injury in Ontario was low and stable from 1991 to 2009.

