Bryan JL, Hogan J, Lindsay JA, Ecker AH. J. Subst. Abuse Treat. 2021; 122: e108254.
AIMS: Veterans have high rates of cannabis use, and rates of cannabis use disorder (CUD) are rising among this population. These rising rates are particularly true for veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is common among veterans of recent conflicts, Operations Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom, and Operation New Dawn (OEF/OIF/OND). Although prior work has documented links between PTSD and cannabis use, a better understanding of the intersection among CUD, PTSD, and other disorders in real-world clinical practice can inform prevention and treatment efforts. This study examined the prevalence and comorbidities of CUD and PTSD in OFE/OIF/OND veterans.
Comorbidity; Post-traumatic stress disorder; Veterans; Cannabis use disorder