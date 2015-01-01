Abstract

AIMS: Veterans have high rates of cannabis use, and rates of cannabis use disorder (CUD) are rising among this population. These rising rates are particularly true for veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is common among veterans of recent conflicts, Operations Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom, and Operation New Dawn (OEF/OIF/OND). Although prior work has documented links between PTSD and cannabis use, a better understanding of the intersection among CUD, PTSD, and other disorders in real-world clinical practice can inform prevention and treatment efforts. This study examined the prevalence and comorbidities of CUD and PTSD in OFE/OIF/OND veterans.



METHOD: The study analyzed data from the Veterans Affairs Corporate Data Warehouse (2010-2016) for returning war veterans who were diagnosed with CUD (N = 46,268). The study determined prevalence of PTSD, and examined additional differences in comorbidities.



RESULTS: The prevalence of a comorbid PTSD diagnosis among OEF/OIF/OND veterans with a CUD diagnosis was 72.3%. Further analysis revealed additional co-occurring disorders. Veterans with a diagnosis of CUD and PTSD were more likely to have a comorbid diagnosis of depression (odds ratio, 1.69; 95% CI, 1.62-1.71), panic disorder (odds ratio; 1.58; 95% CI, 1.43-1.75), alcohol use disorder (odds ratio; 1.30; 95% CI, 1.24-1.35), opioid use disorder (odds ratio; 1.52; 95% CI, 1.43-1.62), and insomnia (odds ratio; 1.74; 95% CI, 1.65-1.84) than veterans without a PTSD diagnosis.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings highlight that the majority of returning war veterans with CUD are highly complex. Our findings substantiate the need for urgent, comprehensive care for veterans with co-occurring CUD and PTSD, including integrated and transdiagnostic treatment approaches.

