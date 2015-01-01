|
Goldsmith DF, Barlet G. Occup. Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Oxford University Press)
BACKGROUND: Railroad maintenance of way (MOW) workers are exposed to many workplace hazards, including diesel fuel and exhaust, ballast (silica) dust, asbestos, solvents, herbicides, welding fumes, heavy rolling equipment, vibration and extreme weather. AIMS: Due to the number of excess deaths we found in a companion standardized mortality ratio (SMR) study for union members <65 years, we hypothesized that these workers may have elevated mortality risks among all ages for many chronic conditions.
Complex and numerous health hazards; maintenance of way (MOW) railroad workers; proportionate mortality ratios (PMRs)