|
Citation
|
Pang BWJ, Wee SL, Lau LK, Jabbar KA, Seah WT, Ng DHM, Tan QLL, Chen KK, Jagadish MU, Ng TP. Phys. Ther. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, American Physical Therapy Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: What are the reference values of sensorimotor performance for fall risk in community-dwelling adults? How do our population norms compare to that of other populations? Are younger adults at risk of falls? METHODS: In a cross-sectional study design, sensorimotor functions and fall risk scores of community-dwelling adults were assessed and calculated to derive corresponding fall risk categories. Reference values were determined using the average scores by age-group. A total of 542 community-dwelling adults were recruited (21-90 years old) across 10-year (21-60 years) and 5-year age-groups (>60 years) to obtain a representative sample of community-dwelling adults in Singapore. We assessed five physiological domains: vision, proprioception, muscle strength, reaction time and postural balance, according to the Physiological Profile Assessment (PPA). Fall risk scores and the corresponding fall risk profiles were generated from an online calculator.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Falls; Singapore; Physiological; Reference; Sensorimotor