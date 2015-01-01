Abstract

Falls are a leading cause of unintentional injuries and can result in devastating disabilities and fatalities when left undetected and not treated in time. Current detection methods have one or more of the following problems: frequent battery replacements, wearer discomfort, high costs, complicated setup, furniture occlusion, and intensive computation. In fact, all non-wearable methods fail to detect falls beyond ten meters. Here, we design a house-wide fall detection system capable of detecting stumbling, slipping, fainting, and various other types of falls at 60 m and beyond, including through transparent glasses, screens, and rain. By analyzing the fall pattern using machine learning and crafted rules via a local, low-cost single-board computer, true falls can be differentiated from daily activities and monitored through conventionally available surveillance systems. Either a multi-camera setup in one room or single cameras installed at high altitudes can avoid occlusion. This system's flexibility enables a wide-coverage set-up, ensuring safety in senior homes, rehab centers, and nursing facilities. It can also be configured into high-precision and high-recall application to capture every single fall in high-risk zones.

Language: en