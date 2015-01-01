SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Gaume J, Puzrin AM. Communications Earth & Environment 2021; 2(1): 1-11.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021)

DOI

10.1038/s43247-020-00081-8

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The Dyatlov Pass incident is an intriguing unsolved mystery from the last century. In February 1959, a group of nine experienced Russian mountaineers perished during a difficult expedition in the northern Urals. A snow avalanche hypothesis was proposed, among other theories, but was found to be inconsistent with the evidence of a lower-than-usual slope angle, scarcity of avalanche signs, uncertainties about the trigger mechanism, and abnormal injuries of the victims. The challenge of explaining these observations has led us to a physical mechanism for a slab avalanche caused by progressive wind-blown snow accumulation on the slope above the hikers' tent. Here we show how a combination of irregular topography, a cut made in the slope to install the tent and the subsequent deposition of snow induced by strong katabatic winds contributed after a suitable time to the slab release, which caused severe non-fatal injuries, in agreement with the autopsy results.


Language: en
