Grover S, Furnham A. Pers. Individ. Dif. 2021; 171: e110450.
In this study we explored the relationship between the dark triad and risk-taking, using three self-report and one behaviour measure of the risk-taking. Our focus was on whether trait Neuroticism moderated this relationship. As predicted, all dark triad and risk-taking measures were highly positively correlated with each other. Sex, age and the dark-side measures were used as predictor variables in a set of hierarchical regressions onto the four different measures of risk-taking. Whilst there were some differences, the most consistently significant predictor of risk-taking was secondary psychopathy. As predicted Neuroticism was found to moderate the effects of secondary psychopathy on all but one of the four risk-taking measures. The results are discussed in terms of individual difference correlates of risk-taking. Implications and limitations are discussed.
Language: en
Dark Triad; Moderating effects; Neuroticism; Risk-taking