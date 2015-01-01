Abstract

The significant relation between neuroticism and cyberbullying (perpetration and victimization) has attracted increasing research attention; however, the development and possible psychological mechanisms linking neuroticism and cyberbullying (perpetration and victimization) among elementary school students require further explication. This study examined the trajectories of neuroticism and cyberbullying (perpetration and victimization) and how the changes in neuroticism were related to the changes in cyberbullying (perpetration and victimization) using latent growth curve modeling. A sample of 4327 Chinese elementary school students (55.4% boys; age: M = 9.94 years, SD = 0.73) completed measurements of the relevant constructs on five occasions across two years, using half-year intervals. The findings revealed that neuroticism, cyberbullying perpetration, and cyberbullying victimization all decreased over time. Additionally, cyberbullying (perpetration and victimization) at baseline positively correlated with neuroticism at baseline. Furthermore, cyberbullying (perpetration and victimization) decreased in parallel with decreases in neuroticism. These findings add to the literature on neuroticism and cyberbullying (perpetration and victimization) among elementary school students by demonstrating their parallel change relations. Implications for reducing the risk of cyberbullying (perpetration and victimization) among elementary school students were discussed.

