Watson-Brown N, Scott-Parker B, Senserrick T. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2021; 152: e106005.

Abstract

Refers to
Natalie Watson-Brown, Bridie Scott-Parker, Teresa Senserrick
Association between higher-order driving instruction and risky driving behaviours: Exploring the mediating effects of a self-regulated safety orientation
Accident Analysis & Prevention, Volume 131, October 2019, Pages 275-283

The authors regret that in Sections 2.2.1, 2.2.2, and 2.2.3, the ranges provided for each of the three scales, higher-order driving instruction, risky driving behaviours, and self-regulated safety orientation, were incorrect and should read 'from 0 to 10'.

The authors would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.


