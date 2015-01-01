Abstract

Natalie Watson-Brown, Bridie Scott-Parker, Teresa Senserrick

Association between higher-order driving instruction and risky driving behaviours: Exploring the mediating effects of a self-regulated safety orientation

Accident Analysis & Prevention, Volume 131, October 2019, Pages 275-283



The authors regret that in Sections 2.2.1, 2.2.2, and 2.2.3, the ranges provided for each of the three scales, higher-order driving instruction, risky driving behaviours, and self-regulated safety orientation, were incorrect and should read 'from 0 to 10'.



The authors would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.

