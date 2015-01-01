Abstract

Whereas some prior studies have explored whether alcohol increases the risk for victimization and/or whether distress resulting from victimization increases the risk for alcohol use, few studies have simultaneously tested these bidirectional hypotheses among a high-risk sample (i.e., undergraduate women), while including both sexual assault (SA) and intimate partner violence (IPV) victimization, and exploring potential moderating effects of PTSD symptoms on these paths. Among 631 college women, the present study tested these bidirectional associations using cross-lagged panel models across two measurement periods (i.e., Time 1 [T1] and Time 2 [T2], six months later).



RESULTS suggested that T1 alcohol use increased risk for T2 SA (but not T2 IPV victimization), and PTSD symptoms moderated this association; at lower levels of PTSD symptoms, there were no significant associations between alcohol use and subsequent SA victimization, whereas at higher levels of PTSD symptoms, alcohol use predicted subsequent SA victimization. By contrast, the opposite directional hypothesis was not supported; neither T1 lifetime SA nor IPV were associated with T2 drinking, regardless of the level of their PTSD symptoms. Prevention and intervention efforts should simultaneously address risk factors for alcohol use and victimization using trauma-informed practices.

Language: en