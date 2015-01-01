Abstract

(1) Background: Knowledge of competition loads is a relevant aspect of injury prevention. We aimed to describe the training and match injury incidence and physical demand variables observed during a competition using a multi-camera video analysis system (Mediacoach(®)) (LaLiga(TM), Madrid, Spain) in a professional Spanish soccer team during two consecutive seasons. (2) Methods: 30 players (age: 26.07 ± 3.78 years) participated in the study. Physical variables of 74 matches were collected retrospectively. Injury characteristics of both seasons were also collected. Differences in these variables between the two seasons and by player position and correlations between variables were explored. (3) Results: There were statistically significant differences between the two seasons in the total distance traveled and the distance traveled at a high-intensity sprint (p < 0.05). During the two seasons, there was an average of 4.7 ± 2.2 injuries. The total distance traveled was different according to the playing position, and statistically significant correlations were found in the total distance and sprint at a high intensity for certain positions with different injury severity (4) Conclusions: The match performance data recorded by the Mediacoach(®) system may provide relevant information by player position to technical and medical staff for injury prevention.

Language: en