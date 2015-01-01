SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Holfeld B, Mishna F. J. Youth Adolesc. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s10964-021-01394-3

Adolescents' experiences of bullying victimization are positively associated with their post-traumatic stress symptoms. The development of these symptoms alongside experiences of bullying victimization over time, however, are not well understood. The current study used a transactional theory of development to examine the bidirectional associations between adolescents' post-traumatic stress symptoms and experiences of cyber and traditional victimization across three academic years. Participants were 510 Canadian students in grade 7 or 10 (M(age) = 13.7, 61.6% girls) who completed surveys annually. The findings show that adolescents' concurrent experiences of cyber and traditional victimization were uniquely associated with their post-traumatic stress symptoms. Over time, greater post-traumatic stress symptoms were associated with more experiences of cyber and traditional victimization among adolescent boys and girls. Prevention and intervention efforts must address the role of post-traumatic stress symptoms that may limit adolescents' ability to develop or maintain healthy relationships.


Adolescence; Longitudinal; Cyber victimization; Post-traumatic stress symptoms; Traditional victimization

